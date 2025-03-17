Gorka to Newsmax: Objections to Gang Deportation Stunning

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and senior director for counterterrorism, told Newsmax on Monday it was "stunning" to see left-wing groups try to prevent the U.S. from deporting illegal immigrants who are violent gang members.

"What kind of individual of any political color is on the side of the foreign nationals who are rapists, murderers, child traffickers?" Gorka told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "It beggars belief. You don't have to like the fact that my boss won 77 million votes in the November election. But can't we agree on some things like cartel members are bad, that America should have borders, and that killing terrorists is a good thing. It shouldn't be controversial, should it?"

Trump on Saturday issued a proclamation invoking the 1798 Alien Enemies Act regarding an invasion of the U.S. by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which was designated a foreign terrorist organization by the administration. The act states in a declared war between the U.S. and "any foreign nation or government, or any invasion or predatory incursion is perpetrated, or threatened against the territory" of the U.S. by any foreign nation or government, and the president makes such a proclamation, "all natives, citizens, denizens, or subjects of the hostile nation or government" being 14 and older who are in the U.S. and not naturalized are subject to removal.

The American Civil Liberties Union, Democracy Forward, and the ACLU of the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit in Washington, D.C., to block the deportations of five Venezuelan men for 14 days. The suit was broadened to cover all people who could be deported under Trump's proclamation. The lawsuit claimed that the U.S. is not at war with Venezuela, but Trump's proclamation stated that Tren de Aragua infiltrated the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and was waging "irregular warfare" on the U.S.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg issued an emergency order Saturday night temporarily barring deportations based on the act and ordering any flights with deportees to be turned around. But the planes did not turn around – at least three flights of deportees left the U.S., including one which departed after Boasberg's order was issued in court.

Gorka said the U.S. has experienced an invasion in the past four years as the Biden administration's open border policies let millions of illegal immigrants, including Tren de Aragua and other violent gang members, to stream across the border. He said more Americans died in all military conflicts since the end of World War II than in one year of the Biden administration.

"So, every soldier, airman, Marine who died in Vietnam, in Korea, in Gulf I, in Gulf II, in Afghanistan, the total in 75 years was 103,000," Gorka said. "In one year [under] Biden, thanks to these organizations, thanks to these cartels, more than 110,000 Americans were killed by illicit drugs, mostly fentanyl, flowing across the border. So, if that's not a definition of war, more Americans dying in one calendar year than in 75 years of combat, then I don't know what it is.

"And that's why President Trump is justified in using the Enemy Aliens Act and every other tool of statecraft to finally secure America and protect our women, our children, and all those who wish to live here legally and as citizens."

