Tags: halligan | da bragg | trump | indictment

Trump Lawyer Halligan to Newsmax: Bragg's Actions 'Prosecutorial Misconduct'

By    |   Friday, 31 March 2023 10:08 PM EDT

Lindsey Halligan, a member of former President Donald Trump's legal team, told Newsmax that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's action fit under "prosecutorial misconduct."

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Friday, Halligan explained that defense attorneys could go after Bragg's team for mistreating Trump throughout the investigation into a hush-money payment to adult performer Stormy Daniels.

"Alvin Bragg truly has become the poster child for prosecutorial misconduct," Halligan stated, arguing that his case largely hinges on the words of Michael Cohen — a "disbarred, dishonest, disgruntled felon."

Meanwhile, Halligan says Bragg has allowed "murderers and rapists to terrorize the streets of New York City" with the help of billionaire Democratic donor George Soros.

Soros and Democracy PAC, his political action committee, contributed roughly $4 million between 2016 and 2022 to Color of Change PAC, a criminal justice reform group that helped elect Bragg.

On Friday, Soros' office issued a statement saying none of the funds were earmarked toward Bragg's campaign, including a $1 million donation to Color of Change in May 2021.

"Soros, through Bragg, has ripped the funds away from those who really need it," Halligan said. "Those families mourning murdered family members — ... all who need justice — and instead, they're using those funds to wage an all-out war against Donald Trump."

The concerns she voiced arrived one day after the New York grand jury probing the Daniels case indicted Trump on more than 30 counts related to document fraud, according to NBC News.

Sources informed CNN that Trump is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday by Judge Juan Merchan after 2:15 p.m. EDT.

Lindsey Halligan, a member of former President Donald Trump's legal team, told Newsmax that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's action fit under "prosecutorial misconduct."
Friday, 31 March 2023 10:08 PM
