Trump Lawyer Tacopina to Newsmax: Arraignment 'The Likes We've Never Seen'

Joe Tacopina, defense attorney for former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Friday night he is confident security will not be an issue when Trump is arraigned Tuesday at State Supreme Court in Manhattan.

"His [Secret Service] detail is amazing," Tacopina told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "Dennis Quirk, who runs the court officers union at that courthouse, is an amazing guy.

"He's one of the most long-standing law enforcement officers in this city. He will make sure everyone's protected. And then you have the NYPD. Those guys are great. Collectively, they will figure out a way to do this.

"But this is going to be something the likes we've never seen before. Honestly, I was really believing and hoping this day would never come, but here we are and we have to go through it. Once we go through it, we will get right down to it and move to get this politically motivated indictment in the garbage pail where it belongs."

Tacopina said he has talked to friends in the office of Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and he said they are upset about the process in which Trump has been prosecuted.

"This office used to be considered the pinnacle of prosecutors' offices in the country," he said, crediting Robert Morgenthau, who was the Manhattan district attorney from 1975 to 2009, for raising the office's standards.

"The people who are the holdovers from that era, people I know very well, are embarrassed. They feel the legacy of their office is forever stained, and it's based on a political persecution.

"There is not an individual in this world who would be prosecuted based on the factual scenario that Donald Trump is being prosecuted on."

Tacopina said the prosecution of someone running for president by a person from the opposing political party reminds him of something done by regimes such as Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union and Communist China, which would target a political opponent and try to find a crime for which to charge them.

"Whether you're on the right, the left or in the middle, it doesn't matter," he said. "The rule of law should matter to all of us because today it's Donald Trump. Tomorrow, it could be a Democrat. The day after that it could be your Uncle Charlie, your cousin Sam, or whatever.

"Our brothers, our sisters, our sons. We do not want this in this country."

