Tags: hageman | arrington | trump | rnc | election

Rep. Arrington to Newsmax: 'Momentum Is on Our Side'

By    |   Thursday, 18 July 2024 05:48 PM EDT

Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that with former President Donald Trump as the Republican nominee, "the momentum is on our side."

With the Republicans rallying around Trump, who survived a would-be assassin's bullet last Saturday, Arrington said "a unified Republican leadership" is critical.

"We've got to not only hold the House, we've got to expand it. I think the momentum is on our side, thanks to President Trump being at the top of the ticket. I think we're going to win the Senate. We need as big a margin as we can get there," he said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., joined the conversation and said that Republicans have "been trying to expose the fraud that is [President] Joe Biden for over four years."

"We have known number one, Joe Biden was never a brain trust. Joe Biden was always a back bencher. Joe Biden was never a solid a person who did great things for America," she said.

"But then when we saw what was going on after the — during the Trump administration and when he was running for president, we were all screaming at the top of our lungs that the guy's got dementia."

