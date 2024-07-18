Rep. Mast to Newsmax: Trump a Man of His Word

Former President Donald Trump is a man of his word, which is likely what Americans will hear Thursday night during his speech at the Republican National Convention, said Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla.

"I think for President Trump, you're going to hear, not as much specifics on exactly what he will do with Israel, exactly what he will say to [Vladimir] Putin on Ukraine, exactly what he will say to China and Taiwan, exactly the message that he will give to Iran and what they're doing throughout the Middle East. But I think what you will hear is a nod towards, Don't forget my yes is yes and my no is no," Mast said Thursday on Newsmax's "National Report."

Mast also praised Trump's pick for vice president, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, who delivered a speech at the RNC on Wednesday.

"Incredible speech," Mast told Newsmax. "I think he related with everybody across America that gets up, goes to work. Policemen, firemen, teachers, people just building something.

"Look, he was raised in a tough home, but he's the American dream, just like anybody can be, because America is about you get to wake up every day and decide that today is a better day. And that's what they want to make sure of. You get to wake up in America, and if you want today to be a better day, then you can make it that way. But you get the opportunity."

