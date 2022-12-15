Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: Some People Set on 'Ruining America'

Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., told Newsmax that there are people in the Biden administration who are looking to "ruin America" by letting an unlimited number of immigrants in the country.

Grothman made his comments on Thursday's Newsmax show, "Wake Up America."

"Well I just think there's always been a given number of people who don't like America, who view it as kind of the enemy of their progressive world view — their progressive utopia — and there are a variety ways to do it," he said. "One way is excessive spending and destroying the value of the dollar. Another one is to let unlimited people come here. First of all, we can't take unlimited people."

Grothman also blasted the omnibus spending bill.

He was asked if he could see the finalized bill being kicked over to the new Congress in January.

"It's unprecedented that we have a switch and who runs the House and we passed one of those massive omnibus bills before the new Congress is sworn in," Grothman said.

He noted people talk about the No. 1 problem in the U.S. being inflation.

"And really, when you talk about inflation, the problem is excessive government spending, so if we go on with what now appears to be another large omnibus bill — an 8-9% increase in spending — that is just going the wrong way entirely," he said.

Reuters reported that the House on Wednesday approved a stopgap one-week funding bill — a move intended to give lawmakers more time to pass a bill to fully fund the federal government through its fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2023.

The stopgap measure was needed to avert a partial shutdown of federal agencies that would have begun on Saturday.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!