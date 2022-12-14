×
House Passes One-Week Government Funding Bill, Sends to Senate

(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 14 December 2022 10:01 PM EST

The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a stopgap one-week funding bill, a move intended to give lawmakers more time to pass a bill to fully fund the federal government through its fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2023.

The stopgap measure, known as a "continuing resolution," is needed to avert a partial shutdown of federal agencies that would otherwise begin on Saturday.

It passed 224 votes to 201, largely along party lines, with nine Republicans voting for the measure.

Top congressional negotiators announced on Tuesday agreement on a framework for the full-year "omnibus" bill. They did not reveal the amount of money they had agreed on, though it is expected to exceed last year's $1.5 trillion. Richard Shelby, the top Senate Republican negotiator, said the package should be finished by Dec. 23.

In addition to funding the U.S. government, the package is expected to include aid for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian military and a bill reforming the way the United States certifies presidential elections.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


