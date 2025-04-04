Newsmax's Audience Grows by 50 Percent in Q1 2025

Newsmax's total audience is continuing to surge — growing by an eye-popping 50% from last year — according to a Nielsen report out this week.

The ratings service said Newsmax had 33.6 million total viewers in the first quarter of 2025 — an increase of 50% from the 22.4 million who tuned in during the same period last year.

First quarter ratings this year also saw a healthy 15% increase from the fourth quarter of 2024 when 29.3 million viewers tuned in.

"These strong surge in audiences rarely happen in cable news," Jason Villar, vice president of media and market research at Newsmax said.

"We are clearly bucking the trend of cable news and overall cable viewership as viewers clearly like the product Newsmax is offering," Villar said.

News of the network's audience growth comes as Newsmax debuted on the New York Stock Exchange as a publicly traded company under the symbol NMAX.

Previously the company had raised $300 million from its IPO and recent private preferred share raise.

The company plans to continue to grow its reach on the Newsmax channel, on its digital channel N2 as well as its streaming service Newsmax+.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its expectations and projections about future events, which it derives from the information currently available to it. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or its future performance, including: its financial performance and projections; growth in its revenue and earnings; and the Company’s business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: the Company’s ability to change its direction; its ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of its business. These and other factors may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this communication may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company. The Company is not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.