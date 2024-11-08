Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Following Immigration Law Is Crucial

Former acting director of national intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Friday that “following immigration law is crucial” to having a functioning country.

Following President-elect Donald Trump’s resounding victory on Tuesday, many sanctuary cities in the U.S. are bracing for the incoming administration. In a September speech, Trump promised to reign in the lawlessness saying, “I will ask Congress to pass a law outlawing sanctuary cities nationwide, and we demand the full weight of the federal government on any jurisdiction that refuses to cooperate with ICE.” Grenell said that the “idea of a sanctuary city sounds like a real nice spa day, but it's actually undermining the rule of law.”

“We should have immediately said no. In America, you don't get to pick and choose which federal laws you follow. We're not going to have that. And so if you don't like the law, go and change it. But you have to follow the law,” Grenell said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight.”

Grenell noted the cities and states announcing that they will break the law also “don’t want to be punished for breaking the law. The rule of law is important. Following immigration laws is crucial in this country. If you want to have a country.”

