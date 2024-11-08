WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: grenell | immigration | law | crucial

Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Following Immigration Law Is Crucial

By    |   Friday, 08 November 2024 08:55 PM EST

Former acting director of national intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Friday that “following immigration law is crucial” to having a functioning country.

Following President-elect Donald Trump’s resounding victory on Tuesday, many sanctuary cities in the U.S. are bracing for the incoming administration. In a September speech, Trump promised to reign in the lawlessness saying, “I will ask Congress to pass a law outlawing sanctuary cities nationwide, and we demand the full weight of the federal government on any jurisdiction that refuses to cooperate with ICE.” Grenell said that the “idea of a sanctuary city sounds like a real nice spa day, but it's actually undermining the rule of law.”

“We should have immediately said no. In America, you don't get to pick and choose which federal laws you follow. We're not going to have that. And so if you don't like the law, go and change it. But you have to follow the law,” Grenell said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight.”

Grenell noted the cities and states announcing that they will break the law also “don’t want to be punished for breaking the law. The rule of law is important. Following immigration laws is crucial in this country. If you want to have a country.” 

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former acting director of national intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Friday that "following immigration law is crucial" to having a functioning country.
grenell, immigration, law, crucial
258
2024-55-08
Friday, 08 November 2024 08:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved