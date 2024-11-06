Mayor Adams: NYC Will Remain Sanctuary City Under Trump

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, vowed to work with President-elect Donald Trump to address the migrant crisis, while stressing the city will remain a sanctuary city, the New York Post reported.

In a New York City Hall press conference Wednesday, Adams acknowledged concerns about Trump's victory and his promise to deport millions of illegal immigrants, but avoided directly addressing the potential for mass deportations. He said the city would continue to protect immigrant communities.

"New York City will always remain a city of immigrants and the beacon of liberty around the globe," Adams said. "We will work with the new administration and Congress to develop a realistic and compassionate national strategy for our immigration system."

New York City's immigrant affairs commissioner, Manuel Castro, said, "We will continue to be a sanctuary city and we will continue to protect our immigrant communities. I want to reassure people they do not need to self-deport.

"They do not need to hide, go in the shadows. They can continue to use city services, especially emergency services like the police department or hospitals."

Adams also noted his opposition to parts of former Mayor Bill de Blasio's sanctuary policies, which prevent police from collaborating with some federal detainer requests.

He said, "I don't support that. I've said that over and over again."

The mayor expressed hope the new Trump administration would help defray costs of the migrant influx.

"We should not be picking up the tab for migrants and asylum seekers. This is a federal problem," he said.