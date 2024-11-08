Trump Accuses Newsom of Attempt to 'Trump-Proof' Calif.

President-elect Donald Trump blasted California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday for calling a special legislative session in the wake of the Republican winning the election, saying that Newsom is trying to “Trump-proof” the state.

Newsom on Thursday called for the special session to be held on Dec. 2 in order to “safeguard California values and fundamental rights in the face of an incoming Trump administration.”

Trump on Friday said Newsom is trying to “kill” California.

“For the first time ever, more people are leaving than are coming in. He is using the term ‘Trump-Proof’ as a way of stopping all of the GREAT things that can be done to ‘Make California Great Again,’ but I just overwhelmingly won the Election,” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social. “People are being forced to leave due to his, & other’s, INSANE POLICY DECISIONS.”

Newsom’s special session will focus on funding potential state litigation against the Trump administration that could impact civil liberties, climate change, immigration or reproductive rights.

"The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack — and we won't sit idle," Newsom said in a release. "California has faced this challenge before, and we know how to respond."

Trump trailed Democrat Kamala Harris by 17 points in California, a deep blue state and her home state, as of Wednesday morning. In 2020, Trump lost California to President Joe Biden by 30 points.

“They are making it impossible to build a reasonably priced car, the unchecked and unbalanced homeless catastrophe, & the cost of EVERYTHING, in particular ‘groceries,’ IS OUT OF CONTROL,” Trump wrote. “Also, as an “AGENT” for the United States of America on Voting & Elections, I will be DEMANDING THAT VOTER I.D., AND PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP, ARE A NECESSARY PART AND COMPONENT OF THE VOTING PROCESS!”

California Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher also ripped Newsom for getting a jumpstart on a 2028 presidential run.

“This special session is a shameless political stunt. The only ‘problem’ it will solve is Gavin Newsom’s insecurity that not enough people are paying attention to him. There will not be a single policy implemented in this special session that couldn’t be addressed when the Legislature reconvenes in January. If Newsom is so eager to set up a 2028 presidential run, he’d be much better served by fixing the crime, homelessness and high costs that will doom his campaign,” Gallagher said in a statement.