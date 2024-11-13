Rep. Steube to Newsmax: New DOJ Should Investigate Jack Smith

Special counsel Jack Smith should be investigated by the incoming administration's Department of Justice to determine if he broke the law in bringing his cases against Donald Trump, Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"I certainly hope that when there is a new Trump DOJ they are going to look at all the things that Smith did with that position, the prosecutorial misconduct that occurred not just with him, but in New York and in Georgia and look and see if there are things that they did that crossed the line of legality," Steube said on "Newsline."

"The American people rejected the weaponization of the Justice Department and the complete going against Donald Trump for the past four years," added Steube, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. "The American people overwhelmingly saw it for what it was and they saw that the Justice Department was weaponized against him and were using it as a political tool," and that the same thing was being done in the FBI and the CIA as well."

Commenting on Trump's meeting with Biden on Wednesday in the White House as part of the presidential transition process, Steube said, "You can feel the excitement up here in Washington. It's like a huge weight has been lifted off of America's shoulders with the election of Donald Trump and you can feel that up here, you can feel the energy."

Steube said Trump "has a mandate from the American people all across this nation to do the exact things that he talked about on the campaign trail."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com