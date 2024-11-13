WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | white house | staff

Trump Names 4 to White House Staff

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 11:30 AM EST

President-elect Donald J. Trump on Wednesday officially announced four members of his incoming White House staff.

Dan Scavino, a senior adviser for Trump's campaign, will return to the White House as an assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff.

James Blair will serve as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs, and Taylor Budowich will serve as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel.

Blair was the campaign and Republican National Committee political director, and Budowich served in a senior role in Trump’s Leadership PAC, Save America, and as CEO of the pro-Trump Super PAC, MAGA Inc.

Trump also confirmed that Stephen Miller will return to the White House as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser.

"Dan, Stephen, James, and Taylor were 'best in class' advisors on my winning campaign, and I know they will honorably serve the American people in the White House" Trump wrote in a statement. "They will continue to work hard to Make America Great Again in their respective new roles."

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


