WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: greg steube | florida | redistricting | desantis | map

Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Fla. GOP on 'Good Footing' With Redistricting Plans

By    |   Tuesday, 28 April 2026 11:46 AM EDT

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Florida Republicans are on "good footing" as they move forward with redistricting plans, arguing the state was undercounted in the last census and is entitled to fairer representation.

Appearing on Newsmax's "National Report," Steube backed Gov. Ron DeSantis' push, saying, "he's right" and pointing to what he described as Census Bureau errors.

"The Census Bureau admits during the Biden administration that they shortchanged Florida and Texas. So we should have gotten another seat," he said.

Steube also cited continued population growth in the state, adding, "1,100 people a day are moving to the great state of Florida, fleeing states like New York and California because they hate the policies, and they love the policies of Florida and the freedom that we have there."

Addressing criticism from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Steube said the New York Democrat "doesn't even know Florida law."

He added, "That's not how it works in Florida. The Legislature has the authority to do that, and the governor has the authority to call a special session on redistricting. It doesn't go to the voters."

Steube also accused Democrats of hypocrisy on the issue.

"The level of hypocrisy from both the New Yorkers and Hakeem Jeffries and the Californians and the Virginians is fascinating," he said, arguing that redistricting is praised in Democratic-led states but criticized in Florida.

"So it's democracy at work in states like Virginia, but it's illegal in states like Florida, right?"

Dismissing concerns about the cost and timing of redistricting, Steube said the process would be swift.

"The bottom line is this is going to take a couple of days," he said, adding that lawmakers "will pass a map this week" and that it will likely be signed by the governor "by Thursday or Friday."

He acknowledged expected legal challenges but expressed confidence in the outcome. "Then it goes to the courts and it's going to have to be litigated before the Florida Supreme Court, which, oh, by the way, is a majority conservative," Steube said.

"So I think we're on good footing here."

Steube added that the updated map should be in place ahead of the midterm elections. "As long as it's approved by qualifying, that will be the map that we go into for the midterm elections," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Florida Republicans are on "good footing" as they move forward with redistricting plans, arguing the state was undercounted in the last census and is entitled to fairer representation.
greg steube, florida, redistricting, desantis, map
526
2026-46-28
Tuesday, 28 April 2026 11:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved