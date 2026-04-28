Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Fla. GOP on 'Good Footing' With Redistricting Plans

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Florida Republicans are on "good footing" as they move forward with redistricting plans, arguing the state was undercounted in the last census and is entitled to fairer representation.

Appearing on Newsmax's "National Report," Steube backed Gov. Ron DeSantis' push, saying, "he's right" and pointing to what he described as Census Bureau errors.

"The Census Bureau admits during the Biden administration that they shortchanged Florida and Texas. So we should have gotten another seat," he said.

Steube also cited continued population growth in the state, adding, "1,100 people a day are moving to the great state of Florida, fleeing states like New York and California because they hate the policies, and they love the policies of Florida and the freedom that we have there."

Addressing criticism from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Steube said the New York Democrat "doesn't even know Florida law."

He added, "That's not how it works in Florida. The Legislature has the authority to do that, and the governor has the authority to call a special session on redistricting. It doesn't go to the voters."

Steube also accused Democrats of hypocrisy on the issue.

"The level of hypocrisy from both the New Yorkers and Hakeem Jeffries and the Californians and the Virginians is fascinating," he said, arguing that redistricting is praised in Democratic-led states but criticized in Florida.

"So it's democracy at work in states like Virginia, but it's illegal in states like Florida, right?"

Dismissing concerns about the cost and timing of redistricting, Steube said the process would be swift.

"The bottom line is this is going to take a couple of days," he said, adding that lawmakers "will pass a map this week" and that it will likely be signed by the governor "by Thursday or Friday."

He acknowledged expected legal challenges but expressed confidence in the outcome. "Then it goes to the courts and it's going to have to be litigated before the Florida Supreme Court, which, oh, by the way, is a majority conservative," Steube said.

"So I think we're on good footing here."

Steube added that the updated map should be in place ahead of the midterm elections. "As long as it's approved by qualifying, that will be the map that we go into for the midterm elections," he said.