Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Florida Redistricting Expected to Wrap Up Quickly

Florida lawmakers convening in a special session Tuesday to redraw the state's 28 congressional districts are expected to move swiftly on a proposal backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Rep. Kat Cammack said on Newsmax.

The Florida Republican told "Wake Up America" that "we do think this is going to be wrapped up pretty quickly," signaling confidence among the GOP that the effort will advance without significant delay in Tallahassee.

The proposed map could shift the balance of Florida's congressional delegation from 20–8 Republican to as much as 24–4, drawing criticism from Democrats who argue the move amounts to partisan gerrymandering.

But Cammack and other Republicans are framing the redistricting push as a long-overdue correction due to population growth and alleged flaws in the 2020 census.

"Florida was shorted congressional seats because… there were issues and some problems within that 2020 census," Cammack said, arguing that the state's rapid expansion was not fully reflected in prior district allocations.

Since that census, Florida has added nearly 2 million residents, while Republicans have built a voter registration advantage of roughly 1.5 million, figures Cammack said justify the proposed changes.

"When you look at nearly 2 million new residents and a 1.5 million voter registration advantage, the numbers speak for themselves," she said.

Democrats, however, have blasted the plan as a political maneuver designed to solidify GOP control. Cammack dismissed those claims, pointing to redistricting efforts in other states, particularly Virginia, where a recent voter-approved overhaul is facing legal scrutiny.

"The argument falls entirely flat… it's very hypocritical," Cammack said. "When you look at the Florida map, you see compact districts that follow county lines and keep communities together. It's a night-and-day difference."

The debate over Florida's redistricting comes amid broader national battles over congressional maps, with both parties seeking advantages ahead of the upcoming midterms in November.

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