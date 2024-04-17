Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: DOD, Army Heads Derelict in Duty on Jan. 6

Both the secretary of defense and the secretary of the Army were "derelict in their duty," on Jan. 6, 2021, Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Newsmax Wednesday.

We learned in today's hearing that they "essentially were derelict in their duty," Murphy told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"The individuals who came forth and told their story today came out of courage, came out of patriotism for the country," Murphy said.

We see that the then-secretaries of defense and of the Army were likely complicit, Murphy added.

"Whether it would change the outcome is really not related to the discussion," Murphy said. "The fact that the National Guard were ready, they were ready to act, and they were slow-walked by the secretary of the Army, apparently with some thoughts that he was going to join the Biden administration."

The then-secretary of the Army, Ryan McCarthy, was invited to the hearing but declined, Murphy said, adding that he would have been under oath and "he would have had ... to answer some very ... hard questions."

