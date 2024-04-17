Rep. Comer Calls Out WH Obstruction in Impeachment Inquiry

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, called out the White House's pattern of obstruction of the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden regarding allegations of influence peddling and other criminal activity by Biden and members of his family.

In a letter Wednesday to Special Counsel to the President Richard Sauber, obtained by Newsmax, Comer renewed his request for Biden to provide information about his interactions with his son Hunter Biden's foreign business associates and called on the White House to permit the National Archives and Records Administration to release all records pursuant to the committee's multiple requests.

The requests included Air Force 2 manifests, emails where Biden, as vice president, used an email alias to communicate with his son's business associates, and all drafts of a speech Biden delivered to the Ukrainian Rada in 2015 when he was vice president.

"Instead of complying with the Committee's requests that it produce evidence that would demonstrate whether the President has engaged in wrongdoing, the White House … continued to parrot its rote reply: 'The President has done nothing wrong,' " Comer wrote to Sauber. "But this mantra of no wrongdoing by the President has been forcefully rejected by Biden family business associates themselves. And if the President has engaged in no wrongdoing, why has the White House gone to such lengths to prevent the National Archives from releasing specific documents the Committee has requested for nearly eight months and to block certain White House staff [who formerly served as vice presidential staff under Joe Biden] from providing testimony to the Committee?"

Comer cited the White House's refusal to allow Dana Remus, a former White House counsel, to be interviewed by the committee over the president's mishandling of classified documents, including materials with information regarding countries in which, Comer wrote, "his family made millions through influence peddling." He also said the White House has prevented director of Oval Office operations Annie Tomasini; Anthony Bernal, an adviser to first lady Jill Biden; chief of staff aide Katharine Reilly; and special assistant Ashley Williams from testifying.

Comer also expressed frustration about the White House not responding to requests for all emails sent to or from an email account used by Biden, as vice president, under the name of Robert L. Peters.

Comer reinstated the committee's request for the White House to provide information regarding his interactions with a number of his son's foreign business associates, including Ye Jianming, chair of Chinese CEFC Energy, which has links to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP); Henry Zhao, chair of Harvest Fund Management, which also has ties to the CCP; and Yelena Baturina, the widow of a former Moscow mayor considered the wealthiest woman in Russia.

Comer gave the White House an April 24 deadline to respond.

"Given the length of time the White House has had to review all documents, the Committee expects that the White House will now permit the National Archives to release all documents responsive to the Committee's Aug. 17, Aug. 30, and Sept. 6 requests for productions pursuant to the Presidential Records Act," Comer wrote. "The White House has held these documents for months, and it is no longer acceptable that it is withholding information required by the impeachment inquiry."

Newsmax reached out to the White House for comment.