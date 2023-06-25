Greg Murphy to Newsmax: Plenty of Proof Biden's Corrupt

After last week's revelations about messaging between Hunter Biden and his Chinese business partner, when he included his father's name in the conversation, there isn't much more evidence needed to show that President Joe Biden is corrupt, Rep. Greg Murphy said on Newsmax Sunday.

"This computer was verified by the FBI in 2019 as being Hunter Biden's," the North Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "His attorney is saying, 'Well, you can't believe anything Hunter says because he's an addict' and all this other stuff trying to dissuade the arguments. But it's right there in the people's eyesight."

But with the message, "how much more evidence" is needed to prove that "this is a corrupt president," said Murphy. "I said weeks ago he's the most corrupt president this nation has ever seen and I stand by that comment."

He added though that Biden is the "Teflon Don" who will continue to deny everything, even though he's "complicit" with the "leaders of the IRS, the DOJ, and the mainstream media…I sure think it affects him in the 2024 election."

Murphy also said he supports a push to impeach Biden, as there are "so many impeachable offenses" to consider.

"I don't even know where to begin," he said. "You look at the border. You look at what happened in Afghanistan. The sad thing is [with] impeachment, the Senate won't do anything with it, number one. And number two, next up is Kamala [Harris], who's even worse."

