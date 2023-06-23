Pics Peg Hunter Biden at Joe's House During WhatsApp Banter

Photos of Hunter Biden on his later-abandoned laptop show him at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home on the day he included his father's name in a WhatsApp message he sent to threaten his Chinese business associate.

In the July 30, 2017, message sent to Henry Zhao, an official working with Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC Energy, Hunter Biden said he was sitting next to his father and "we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled."

On Thursday, the WhatsApp message was revealed when the House Ways and Means Committee voted to make testimony from two IRS whistleblowers public. Whistleblower Gary Shapley obtained the message during his investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes.

In four photos on the hard drive of Hunter Biden's infamous laptop, the first son was shown sitting behind the wheel of the president's 1967 Corvette Stingray alongside family members at 6:49 p.m. on July 30, 2017, according to The Washington Free Beacon. The snaps were taken close to Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, residence, according to GPS metadata embedded in the photos analyzed by the Free Beacon.

"Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight," Hunter Biden said in the WhatsApp message. "And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. All too often people mistake kindness for weakness—and all too often I am standing over top of them saying I warned you. From this moment until whenever he reaches me."

"I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father," the younger Biden added in a follow-up message, noting that it was 9:45 a.m. when he sent it. "I sure hope whatever it is you are doing is very very important."

If Joe Biden really was sitting beside his son then, as the message indicates, it would poke a gaping hole into the president's oft-repeated claim that he did not discuss and had no knowledge of his son's overseas business dealings.

While it is unclear if the Bidens received a call from their Chinese business associates that day, the two sides seem to have reconciled, according to the Free Beacon.

A few days later, on Aug. 2, 2017, Hunter Biden reportedly wrote to Zhao that "my family sends their best wishes and looks forward to playing some golf when the director has time."

Zhao appeared to return the sentiment and sent his "best regards to you, Jim and VP," seemingly referring to Joe Biden and his brother, Jim Biden.

According to the Free Beacon, Hunter Biden mentioned "me and my family" in an email to CEFC director Gongwen Dong that same day, confirming an agreement for a $10 million contract for "introductions alone," with bonuses for any successful deals that come about as a result of the Biden family's efforts.

Hunter Biden's attorney, Chris Clark, did not immediately respond to Newsmax's request for comment.