Trump-Appointed Judge to Hear Hunter Biden Case

By    |   Wednesday, 21 June 2023 04:52 PM EDT

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, will oversee the Department of Justice's case against President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware only recently assigned her the case involving two misdemeanor tax charges and one felony unlawful firearm count, according to court records reviewed by The Hill.

After receiving Trump's nomination, the Senate approved Noreika, formerly a patent lawyer in Delaware, through a bipartisan voice vote in August 2018.

The news comes one day after David C. Weiss, the U.S. attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that a deal had been struck between his office and Hunter Biden's legal team to resolve the three charges.

"Hunter Biden has been charged with two misdemeanor tax offenses and a felony firearm offense and has agreed to enter a plea of guilty to the tax offenses and enter into a pre-trial diversion agreement with regard to the firearm charge at a proceeding to be scheduled by the assigned United States District Court judge," a press release from Weiss' office stated.

A judge will ultimately have the final say on any potential sentence, and a court appearance has not been scheduled.

Weiss also indicated this week that the investigation into Hunter Biden was "ongoing," despite Hunter Biden's attorney Christopher Clark's telling the media he was under the impression the investigation was "resolved."

House Republicans slammed the plea deal shortly after it was unveiled, arguing that the DOJ's letting Hunter Biden off easy but pursuing Trump demonstrates the administration's weaponization of the government.

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, said during a Wednesday interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that the deal proves a "two-tiered justice system" exists for Democrats and everyone else.

"Four hundred years, President Trump faces for ... allegedly having some boxes of papers securely resting in his home, which he could have declassified himself. But Hunter Biden is ... charged with felony gun possession and tax evasion, and he's going to walk," Fallon said.

