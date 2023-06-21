Rep. Smith Aims to Make IRS Hunter Biden Testimony Public

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, has scheduled a meeting to review claims made by multiple IRS whistleblowers regarding the handling of the Hunter Biden probe and then to make public the testimony and evidence.

"Ways and Means Committee members have received multiple whistleblower reports of misconduct at the IRS and other agencies regarding interference and government abuse in the handling of a matter involving a high-profile individual," Smith said in a statement. "If the federal government is not treating all taxpayers equally, Congress has a duty to hold agencies accountable by providing transparency and bringing new facts to light. That is why during Thursday's session we will follow where the facts lead and will release the appropriate details afterward. The balance of justice must not be skewed in favor of the wealthy and the politically connected."

The son of President Joe Biden on Tuesday reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors over his failure to pay about $1 million in taxes and his purchase of a handgun. He will likely avoid prison time.

The deal ends a long-running Justice Department investigation into the taxes and foreign business dealings of President Biden's second son, who has acknowledged struggling with addiction following the 2015 death of his brother Beau Biden.

It also averts a trial that would have generated days or weeks of distracting headlines for a White House that has strenuously sought to keep its distance from the Justice Department.

Former President Donald Trump, who hopes to challenge Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race, likened the agreement to a "mere traffic ticket," adding, "Our system is BROKEN!"

IRS special agent Gary Shapley in April sought whistleblower protection to disclose information about what he alleged was a mishandling of the probe.

Three weeks ago, he testified before the GOP-led Ways and Means Committee for six hours, though the panel declined to comment on details of what he said.