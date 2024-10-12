WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: greg lopez | tren de aragua | gang | threat | aurora | colorado | donald trump

Rep. Lopez to Newsmax: Migrant Gang in Aurora 'Not Fake News'

By    |   Saturday, 12 October 2024 09:56 PM EDT

Rep. Greg Lopez, R-Colo., told Newsmax's "The Count" on Saturday that reports of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang operating in Aurora, Colorado, are real and pose a threat to the community.

"It's not fake news. It is happening," Lopez said, confirming reports that the gang has taken control of several apartment complexes in the Aurora area.

"Look, the apartment complex owners have admitted and said that this is exactly what they're doing. They are threatening the owners. They're threatening the managers of those buildings. And now they're going out, and they're collecting the rents on their own behalf."

Lopez's comments come after a Friday rally in Colorado, during which former President Donald Trump highlighted issues surrounding immigration and the alleged infiltration of violent gangs, including Tren de Aragua, into U.S. communities. Lopez praised Trump for addressing these concerns and criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for not taking similar steps to acknowledge the border crisis.

"He came here to Colorado to prove and to show to all Americans that he cares ... He truly has his hands on the pulse of what's going on across America," Lopez said. "Kamala Harris does not. She's not out here talking about what's going on with the border."

The Tren de Aragua gang, which originated in Venezuela's prison system, has spread across various U.S. cities, including Aurora, as a result of lax border security, according to Lopez. He said gang members have taken control of residential complexes, forcibly evicting tenants and bringing in Venezuelan families without proper leases.

"You saw a video where they're crashing in, they're knocking down the doors, they're destroying the locks," Lopez said.

"The mayor of Aurora doesn't want to admit it. Neither does the governor want to admit it because they don't want to get fear into the hearts of individuals. But it's happening. The Tren de Aragua gang is here in Colorado. We need to address it. We need to deport them.

"This is what President Trump committed at the rally that he's going to do 'Operation Aurora' across the entire nation," Lopez said.

"They're spreading across the entire country, and it's all because the border is open," he said. "So, you know, President Trump is the hope. He will close the border, and he will deport all these gang members and terrorists that have been allowed to come into our country."

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 12 October 2024 09:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

