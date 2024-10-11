Trump Unveils 'Operation Aurora' to Rid US of Migrant Gangs

Former President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled a plan to remove illegal immigrant gangs from the U.S. if he is elected in November during a rally in Aurora, Colorado, which has been menaced by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

"To everyone here in Colorado and all across our nation, I make this pledge and vow to you: Nov. 5, 2024, will be liberation day in America," Trump said at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in a rally that aired live on Newsmax and was simulcast on Newsmax2. "I will rescue Aurora and every town that has been invaded and conquered. … And we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail or kick them out of our country. And we will be very, very effective in doing it. It's going to happen very, very fast. We're going to get them the hell out of our country."

Trump called the effort "Operation Aurora," a name he said was used by San Antonio police in their effort to rid the city of the Venezuelan gang. He dedicated it to the memories of Jocelyn Nungaray, 12, Laken Riley, 22, Rachel Morin, 37, "and all of the others that are dead and/or mortally wounded at the hands of migrants who should never have been allowed into our country."

"To expedite the removals of these savage gangs, I will invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798," Trump said, referring to a portion of the Alien Sedition Acts of 1798 passed by Congress that allows the president to authorize the arrest, relocation, or deportation of any male over the age of 14 who hailed from a foreign enemy country at war with the U.S. or where any "invasion or predatory incursion is perpetrated, attempted, or threatened against the territory of the United States by any foreign nation or government."

"Think of that 1798. This was put there in 1798. That's a long time ago," Trump said. "To target and dismantle every migrant criminal network operating on American soil … we will send elite squads of ICE, Border Patrol, and federal law enforcement officers to hunt down and arrest and deport every last illegal alien gang member until there is not a single one left in this country. And if they come back into our country, they will be told it is an automatic 10-year sentence in jail with no possibility of parole. And I'm hereby calling for the death penalty for any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer."

Trump has made Aurora, a 400,000-resident Denver suburb, a symbol of migrant crime that he said is a result of high levels of illegal immigration allowed under his rival, Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris, and President Joe Biden. Immigration is a top voter concern in the run-up to Election Day.

"My message today is very simple," Trump said. "No person who has inflicted the violence and terror that Kamala Harris has inflicted on this community can ever be allowed to become the president of the United States. We're not going allow it."

Trump also said he will encourage Congress to pass legislation prohibiting cities to declare themselves sanctuaries for illegal immigrants.

"We will send Congress a bill to ban all sanctuary cities in our country, including Denver," he said. "And we will begin the largest deportation operation in the history of the United States. We will close the border. We will stop the invasion of illegals into our country. We will defend our territory. We will not be conquered. We will reclaim our sovereignty. And Colorado will vote for Trump as a protest and signal to the world that we are not going to take it anymore."

