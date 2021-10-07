Gov. Greg Gianforte to Newsmax: 'Biden Asleep at the Wheel' on Border

Having gotten the cold shoulder from President Joe Biden regarding conditions on the U.S.-Mexico border, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte vowed on Newsmax not to give up on helping stem the tide of illegal immigration, human trafficking and drug smuggling.

"We're not getting any feedback," Gianforte, a Republican, told Thursday's "Spicer & Co.," after 11 governors went to the southern border to monitor the situation firsthand and outline a 10-point plan to help. "We can't get a return phone call. Joe Biden is asleep at the wheel on this issue. He thinks by ignoring it, it'll go away.

"It's getting worse. We need leadership out of the White House," he said.

Gianforte was one of 26 U.S. governors who wrote a joint letter calling for a meeting with the president, but having gotten no response, 11 took matters into their own hands, particularly as his state of Montana has struggled with drug addiction and overdose deaths.

"We're not going to give up," Gianforte told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith. "We have people dying in Montana, and these cartels have profited."

Gianforte noted that the reported 1.3 million immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally have been released into the country this year — those who got away or went undetected likely make the true number even higher — represents more than the entire population of his state and more than the population of each of the eight other least-populated U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

"As long as we reward people for coming, they're going to keep coming," Gianforte warned.

"A majority of the governors in the United States sent a joint letter to President Biden and said, 'Please sit down with us, hear us out,'" he added. "We have ideas on how to fix this, and what we got back was crickets. That's why [Wednesday] 11 governors convened in south Texas at the border to get a briefing, to look firsthand, and to put forward this 10-point plan that we know will work to end this crisis on our southern border."

Every state is a border state, particularly one like Montana because of the drug trafficking that has sent deadly, illegal drugs that have been killing residents there.

"We're seeing addiction ripping through our communities," Gianforte said. "I talked to local law enforcement here in Montana. They share with me that 90% of the crime we're seeing is addiction related. We've eradicated Montana meth in the laws we've adopted.

"Now the meth we're seeing is Mexican meth. It's coming across this porous border."

While it is killing his state's residents, the Biden administration's actions are making the Mexican drug cartels richer, stronger and more effective, he said.

"This is big business," he continued. "They will flood the zone, will run illegal immigrants across in one section of the border, and then, while the Customs and Border Patrol provide humanitarian aid to them, they run the high-value illegal immigrants across in the adjacent sector, along with the drugs."

Like Montana, every state and locality in the country is becoming drug- and crime-infested, Gianforte said.

"They're making it into communities all across this country," he concluded. "We're seeing more violent crime and our communities literally ripped apart by addiction."

