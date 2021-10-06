Ex-Biden Border Chief Warned Policies Would Send Border Out of 'Control'

Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott on Wednesday said he warned the Biden administration of disastrous consequences at the border if Trump's policies were dropped.

Scott, appointed by former President Donald Trump and held over for a few months by President Joe Biden, told Fox News he "personally" participated in the transition and "made it very clear that if we dropped all of the initiatives that had been put in place over the last several years, that we would get an influx of mass migration that we would not be able to control."

It was not just Biden refusing to keep Trump border policies in place. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was also well aware of the potential for a crisis, according to Scott.

"The current secretary, Mayorkas, he was part of DHS before," Scott added to Fox News. "He ran CIS [Citizenship and Immigration Services]. He clearly understands and knows how to control the border and what needs to take place."

The Biden administration transition officials were fully "briefed" and aware of the risks, Scott concluded.

"I do know that they were briefed; I was very clear," Scott said. "There are people involved in this process that have been involved before, and they're choosing not to take simple, commonsense steps to secure the border."