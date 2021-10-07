Report: Arrests of Criminal Migrants, Sex Offenders Up 300 Percent

Arrests of deported criminal migrants, including sex offenders, felons and gang members, have risen by nearly 300% in the past fiscal year, according to reporting by Breitbart News.

The arrests include those of Mexican drug cartel members.

The number of criminal migrants caught reentering the United States illegally rose from 2,438 in fiscal 2020 to 9,728 through the end of August 2021. The numbers for September are not yet available.

Of those arrested this past year, 448 had convictions for sexual offenses, according to Breitbart. That was up from 156 for all of fiscal 2020. Agents also caught 1,769 migrants with outstanding warrants.

On Wednesday, Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem tweeted a photo of another border crosser taken into custody, who is identified as having felony convictions for first-degree child rape and incest.

Earlier this week, Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents also found a Salvadoran national who had been convicted of second-degree felony rape among a group of 35 migrants who had illegally crossed the border into the United States, according to information obtained by Breitbart.

On Monday, Corpus Christi Station agents got a call from the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office about a suspected group of smuggled migrants. The agents determined that five of them had entered the United States illegally.

A criminal database search identified one, a Mexican national, as a member of the MS-13 gang, with a long criminal history in the United States, including third-degree assault with criminal negligence causing injury with a weapon, according to the report.

He was sent to Mexico after an 18-month jail sentence.