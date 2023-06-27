×
Tags: government | spending | waste | fy2024

Diaz-Balart to Newsmax: New Bill Cuts Democrats' Waste

By    |   Tuesday, 27 June 2023 07:03 PM EDT

Speaking on the Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriations Bill for fiscal year 2024, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., a member of the House Appropriations Committee who sponsored the bill, was told Newsmax that the bill would "cut the heck out of waste."

Appearing Tuesday on "Carl Higbie Frontline," Diaz-Balart says the bill would "cut programs that not only are not helping our national security interests, they're hurting our national security interests."

"We've been able to find more money for the things that are important," he adds, "like, for example, confronting China, helping Taiwan, helping our allies.

"So yeah, it's cut the heck out of waste. But it actually has allowed us to do more good things than they were doing with a heck of a lot more wasted money."

According to the House Appropriations Committee, the bill "claws back $11.14 billion of the Democrats' wasteful spending over the last two years, resulting in net new spending of only $41.4 billion."

While simultaneously providing "$52.5 billion for programs under the jurisdiction of the Subcommittee, which is $16.4 billion (24%) below the President's Budget Request, $7.2 billion (12%) below FY23 enacted level, and $1.7 billion below the FY19 enacted level."

