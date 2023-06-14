House Conservatives' Budget Plan Urges Sharp Cuts in Spending; WH Balks

The House Republican Study Committee is taking the wraps off a budget plan that, among other things, calls for fully funding the Trump administration's signature immigration measure, the border wall at the border with Mexico.

At the same time, it would cut pare funding for the Biden administration’s clean energy policies and "radical woke agenda," according to reports from various news organizations including Fox News.

The RSC comprises 156 House Republicans. The group's budget proposal calls for some $16.3 trillion in reductions to government spending over 10 years, coupled with a tax cut over the same period of roughly $5.1 trillion.

"For countless families and businesses across the nation, the American dream has become out of reach," group Chair Kevin Hern, R-Okla., and budget chief Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., said in a letter accompanying the budget plan obtained by Fox News Digital.

"While cutting spending is difficult, most Americans would support those actions rather than continue with Biden’s inflation crisis and higher interest rates. Years of inaction and overspending have put us in this position," the letter said. "The RSC Budget offers a path to economic security by reducing tax and regulatory burdens, eliminating over $16 trillion in wasteful spending, and balancing the federal budget in seven years."

As reported by Fox, a section of the plan is titled "Protects Americans from the Radical Woke Agenda," and appears to point to an end of any taxpayer funding of such high-profile and controversial programs as critical race theory.

The plan also takes on the Biden administration's "woke policies on abortion" in the military, and looks for ways to make sure money is directed toward more significant issues, such as defense from Chinese and other adversary natiouns.

And the plan calls for a multitude of deregulatory actions to counter invasive government overreach.

Fox reported that the RSC plan "also recognizes the need to extend the solvency of Social Security and Medicare through 'bipartisan measures to support Social Security solvency without affecting seniors in or near retirement.'" And it calls for expanding choice and competition in Medicare.

The Biden administration, which rolled out its own budget plan earlier this year and looked to hike taxes on the ultrawealthy, was quick to respond.

The response by press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had this to say, according to a statement obtained by Newsmax: "The hardcore MAGA budget just released by the Republican Study Committee — which represents a majority of House Republicans — amounts to a devastating attack on Medicare, Social Security, and Americans’ access to health coverage and prescription drugs.



"The Republican Study Committee is taking aim at the Medicare benefits all Americans pay to earn by repealing the new power President Biden gave it to negotiate lower drug costs, to address rapid drug price increases, and to cap the price of insulin for Medicare beneficiaries.



"They are also raising the retirement age for Social Security.



"This is exactly what Republicans in Congress pledged not to do just months ago at the President’s State of the Union address."