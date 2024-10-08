Gordon Sondland to Newsmax: Harris 'Existential Threat'

Gordon Sondland, the former U.S. ambassador to the European Union, told Newsmax on Tuesday that he’s supporting former President Donald Trump in November because Vice President Kamala Harris poses “an existential threat to our way of life.”

Sondland, on “Newsline,” commented on his recent interview with MSNBC where he revealed that he plans to vote for Trump despite testifying against the former president during his impeachment trial in 2019, saying that he doesn’t “stand by” his previous statement that he would no longer support Trump after the Capitol riot.

“Look, you have to put Jan. 6 into perspective,” Sondland said. “I was not pleased by Jan. 6, It was not our finest hour. I do believe, sadly, that President Biden won the election.”

He added, “Were there voting anomalies? Absolutely. Did they amount to enough to change the outcome of the election? Sadly, no. President Biden won.”

Sondland went on to say that he sees “things through a different lens four years later,” adding that while he’s “upset by the events of Jan. 6, they're far eclipsed by what the Biden-Harris administration have put us through as a country and will put us through even more and more dramatically if Vice President Harris is elected president.”

He also clarified that he believes Harris being elected president would be “an existential threat to our way of life,” but not "an existential threat to our country.”

Sondland said, “Our country has survived far worse than Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, and hopefully will continue to do so.”

