Former Trump Impeachment Witness to Lobby for Ukraine Aid

Gordon Sondland, a key figure in former President Donald Trump's first impeachment over allegedly withholding military aid to Ukraine, will now be lobbying for ongoing financial assistance to Kyiv for its war against Russia, Politico reported Wednesday.

As confirmed by filings with the Department of Justice, Sondland, previously Trump's ambassador to the European Union, has registered as a foreign agent representing Ukraine and the EU. In an interview with Politico, Sondland clarified his registration was a precautionary measure because of the DOJ's intensified scrutiny of foreign lobbying activities.

"I've not been hired by Ukraine. I'm not being paid by Ukraine," he said. "There's no money involved. I'm simply helping Ukraine advocate for their interests with people I know in Congress and elsewhere."

Sondland underscored his commitment to ensuring continued support for Ukraine.

"I want to be in a position to argue forcefully that we need to support Ukraine, and I don't want to be accused of a FARA violation when I do it," he said, referencing the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Sondland's recent advocacy thrusts him into familiar territory, again placing him at odds with Trump's stance on Ukraine aid. Trump reportedly has expressed reservations about U.S. assistance to Ukraine, suggesting any aid should be provided in the form of loans.

Despite facing resistance, Sondland remains resolute in his efforts to rally support for Ukraine, particularly as initiatives to secure additional military aid for the country face obstacles amid opposition from some Republicans.

"I'm trying to win the hearts and minds of those who aren't quite there yet," he said.

Sondland's involvement in the Ukraine aid goes back to his role in the first Trump impeachment inquiry. During the House Democrats' investigation in 2019, Sondland testified regarding Trump's alleged efforts to pressure Ukrainian leaders to investigate corruption involving Joe Biden, implicating Trump in a potential quid pro quo involving military aid and investigations into his potential political rival in 2020.

Sondland asserts his advocacy for Ukraine's sovereignty remains unwavering.

"I still believe very strongly in Ukraine's right to its sovereignty, and that's why I'm doing what I'm doing," he said.