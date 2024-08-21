Giuliani to Newsmax: Tim Walz's China Ties, Socialist Views Problematic

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani took aim at Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz during an appearance on Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports," raising questions about Walz's ties to China and his political ideology. Giuliani didn't mince words when discussing the governor's past visits to China and his stance on socialism.

Giuliani's criticism centered on Walz's numerous trips to China, which he suggested indicated a deeper connection to the Chinese government and its ideologies.

"That's after 30 trips to China, telling us that socialism is like neighborliness, telling us that his best vacation was in China. He must have had some pretty awful vacations," Giuliani remarked, casting doubt on Walz's motivations and loyalty. "You know, that's Chinese propaganda. I was in China three times. China — you don't want to go back if you understand freedom and democracy. Thirty times?"

The former mayor also questioned the influence of Harvard University, which reportedly funded one of Walz's trips to China. Giuliani hinted at a suspicious relationship between the university and China, saying, "First trip paid for by Harvard. And what's Harvard's relationship with China? [A] few people have gone to jail for that."

Giuliani's concerns culminated in a broader warning about Walz's impact on education and his potential to spread socialist ideas.

"Somebody has got to take a good look as to whether or not this guy is in exactly what we're worried about — a teacher who brainwashes children," Giuliani said. "Because if he was teaching those kids that one man's socialism is another man's neighborliness, then he's teaching brainwashing."

