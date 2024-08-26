Is Tim Walz a Useful Pawn for China?

Gov. Tim Walz, who has visited Communist China at least 30 times and honeymooned there, told his high school students when he was a teacher, that under communism “everyone is the same, everyone shares,” and “they get [free] food and housing” from the government.

He also said that “after the late 1970s, the Chinese population was so large that the government established a policy of one child per family. For more than one child, the family pays a tax.”

Walz has a weird perception of China under communist rule. The only shared factor among its people is fear of the totalitarian ruling class. Walz’s comment about a child tax is absurd. China’s zero growth policy has meant forced abortions and female sterilizations.

As for economic wellbeing: the average Chinese worker makes about $140 a month.

I can’t imagine Walz is not aware that Communist China’s founder Mao Zedong (1893-1976) was a degenerate mass murderer who ruthlessly suppressed all human rights.

Mao’s hero was Vladimir Lenin (1870-1924), a callous revolutionary who believed Marxist doctrines were scientific and irrefutable, justified any act to achieve a communist state. Morality was merely “what serves to destroy the old exploiting society and to unite all the working people around the proletariat which is building up a new communist society.”

The only thing that mattered to Lenin was the annihilation of perceived enemies of the state: “We would be deceiving both ourselves and the people if we concealed from the masses the necessity of a desperate bloody war of extermination as the immediate task of the coming revolutionary action.”

During Lenin’s six-year reign, he was responsible for starving to death over 5 million people. Another 200,000 were shot and between 3 million to 5 million died in prison, exile, in the civil war and in the suppression of peasant rebellions.

Lenin constantly demanded blood, and his stooges carried out his barbarous designs on an unprecedented scale.

And the tyrant who exceeded Lenin’s murderous record was Mao after he took power in 1949.

When the Central Committee of the Communist Party met in 1949, Mao told the participants: “After our armed enemies have been crushed, there will still be our unarmed enemies, who will try to fight us to the death. We must never underestimate their strength. Unless we think of the problem in precisely those terms, we will commit the gravest of errors.”

Mao did not commit any errors.

The authoritative Black Book of Communism: Crimes, Terror, Repression reported:

“…it is clear that there were between 6 million and 10 million deaths as a direct result of the Communist actions, including hundreds of thousands of Tibetans. In addition, tens of millions of ‘counterrevolutionaries’ passed long periods of their lives inside the prison system, with perhaps 20 million dying there. To that total should be added the staggering number of deaths during the ill-named Great Leap Forward — estimates range from 20 million to 43 million dead for the years 1959 to 1961 — all victims of a famine caused by the misguided projects of a single man, Mao, and his criminal obstinacy in refusing to admit his mistake and to allow measures to be taken to rectify the disastrous effects.”

When addressing the Great Leap Forward at a party congress in 1958, Mao said they “should not fear but actively welcome people dying as a result of party policy.”

Such comments were not unusual. In 1957, he told Soviet Union leaders, “We are prepared to sacrifice 300 million people for the victory of the world revolution.

Mao, who was often referred to as the Red Emperor, governed like Lenin. He employed terror for the sake of terror.

“Power,” he declared, “comes out of the barrel of a gun. A revolution “is not a dinner party or writing an essay, or painting a picture, or doing embroidering; it cannot be so refined so leisurely and gentle. ... A revolution is an uprising, an act of violence.”

As for the present Chinese regime, Mao’s biographer, Jung Chang, has written it has “declared itself to be Mao’s heir and fiercely perpetuates the myth of Mao.

A leading authority on China, Prof. Frank Dikotter, in his work, China After Mao, noted that the country is ruled by a “thoroughly entrenched dictatorship, with a sprawling security apparatus and the most sophisticated surveillance system in the world. ... The Communist party’s goal was never to join the Democratic world, but to resist it — and ultimately defeat it.”

Gov. Walz’s starry-eyed perception of society in Communist China is disgraceful. He is another one of those useful “Western Idiots” (as Lenin called them) who ignores China’s heartless treatment of its people and rationalizes Beijing’s malignant policies.