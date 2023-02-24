×
Gordon Chang to Newsmax: China 'Supplying Lethal Assistance' to Russia

By    |   Friday, 24 February 2023 10:40 AM EST

Author and lawyer Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Friday that China is "supplying lethal assistance" to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Chang said on "Wake Up America" that "China has greenlighted this war; it's supported Russia; it's supplying lethal assistance; [and] the Biden administration is not reacting to that."

He added that China "clearly" has provided military aid to Russia: "China is selling drones to Russia's Wagner group, which are used in Ukraine. And we know from the very beginning of this war that China was feeding location data to Russia.

"Ukrainian operators were using Chinese-made drones, China knew the locations where the operators were, told Russia, and they took out the Ukrainians."

Chang said, "That to me is lethal assistance, and that has been reported and nobody's denied that."

He went on to claim that the Biden administration "doesn't want to condemn China," saying, "We can only speculate as to motive, but clearly, Beijing knows what it's doing, it knows the warnings it's hearing from the Biden administration, and it knows the Biden administration is not imposing … so Beijing feels it has a free hand to help Russia."

