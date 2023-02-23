Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Biden Admin Ignores China's Aid to Russia

Prominent author and lawyer Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Thursday the Biden administration has its head in the sand when it comes to China providing lethal military assistance to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

"The Biden administration doesn't want to acknowledge reality," Chang told "American Agenda. "There is credible reporting that China is providing lethal assistance to Russia at this very moment, and indeed has done so since the beginning of the war [with Ukraine]."

Chang mentioned a report by Breaking Defense that said Russian Antonov An-124 cargo planes have been taking off from an airfield in central China carrying ammunition and other high-consumption-rate items. He also mentioned China has been supplying drones to the Wagner Group, a paramilitary organization paid for by the Russian government, for use against Ukraine.

"The Biden administration doesn't want to says this because then they would have to do something," Chang said. "This is a problem going forward in our relations with China because China just thinks that we are feeble."

Chang said China's lack of respect for the U.S. is dangerous because the Communist Party's regime is fragile.

"It has so many problems at home and has an incentive to cause misadventure abroad in order to distract the Chinese people," Chang said. "You have all these protests throughout China because local governments are cutting back and not providing local services.

"This is one of the most dangerous times in history; I think the most dangerous time in history."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!