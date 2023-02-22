Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Russia-China Dividing World in Two

Gordon Chang, a prominent author and lawyer, believes the Chinese government's burgeoning partnership with Russia will influence the battle in Ukraine and divide the entire world.

"We have seen China go all-in on Russia," Chang told Newsmax Wednesday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza.

The reports of China selling ammunition and other high-consumption military components to Russia — as its war with Ukraine approaches the one-year anniversary — are troubling, admits Chang.

The same goes with reports of the Antonov An-24 cargo plane leaving "China almost every day" for Russia's military encampments, said Chang.

"Beijing is doing all that it can to make sure that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin does well in Ukraine; and that's really an indication the world is divided into two," said Chang, author of "The Coming Collapse of China" and "The Great U.S-China Tech War."

Chang says the new world order pits Russia, North Korea, and China on one side ... and the United States and its Western allies and Asian partners on the other.

"This is something the Biden administration doesn't want to acknowledge. And when you can't acknowledge something, you can't effectively deal with it," said Chang.

Jim Carafano, a Heritage Foundation vice president specializing in national security and foreign policy, joined Chang in the Newsmax interview.

Carafano asserts that the U.S. potentially being "disorganized, distracted," and "divided" by the Russia-Ukraine war — whether it involves sending billions of dollars to the Ukrainian government or ultimately sending fighter jets and U.S. military personnel to areas of battle — is "golden for the Chinese."

"At the same time," added Carafano, "China's not going to put itself at risk for anybody."

Chang agreed: "China's foreign policy is China-centered," meaning it will remain selective about assisting other countries.

The Biden administration isn't "willing to call out the Chinese" in helping out Russia and bringing more instability to Europe, said Chang. "And that has become a real problem, as [the Chinese] continue to operate unimpeded."

