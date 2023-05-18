Border Encounters With Chinese Migrants Rising Fast

The number of U.S. border encounters with Chinese citizens rose dramatically in the past fiscal year according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The data shows that the number of encounters began fiscal year 2023 on a similar level as in prior years, with 2,278 encounters recorded in October, 2022, compared to 2,188 in October, 2021, and 1,911 in October, 2020.

However, the number of encounters began to rise dramatically in the late winter and spring, with 4,383 encounters in March compared to 1,990 in 2022 and 1,881 in 2021. In April, CBP reported 5,411 encounters with Chinese citizens alone, up from 2,096 in 2022 and 1,990 in 2021.

Reuters attributes the rise in migration from China to the increased difficulty in obtaining U.S. visas and the repercussions of the country's widespread COVID-19 lockdowns.

Ian Johnson, a senior fellow with the Council on Foreign Relations, told NBC News last month that when it comes to Chinese immigration, "I think what we're seeing now are people who are more middle class who just feel that the opportunities are diminishing and that the political situation has just become a lot riskier.

"And so they are finding any method by hook or by crook to get out of China."