Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Didn't Hear About China in the Debates

China has declared a "people's war" on America, and you didn't hear about it in the debates because our leaders are ignoring it, China expert and author Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Thursday.

Chang's latest book, "Plan Red: China's Project to Destroy America," came out Tuesday. In it, he talks about China's desire to remake the world in its image, and how it would have to demolish the U.S. to do so.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Chang said, "The American people misperceive the challenge and the assault from China, and especially, our political class does — both Republicans and Democrats. I wanted to lay out what the Chinese actually say about us.

"They declared a people's war on America. And in Communist Party thought, a people's war is total war. They've been waging that with their campaign of unrestricted warfare. Americans have been dying, 75,000 a year, have died from illicit doses of Chinese fentanyl. The list goes on," he said.

"When you add in COVID, this is a national emergency, and our leaders are not talking about it." Chang added.

"You didn't hear it during the debates between the two presidential candidates, and you really didn't hear it during the debates of the vice presidential candidates, as well — apart from Tim Walz being a communist. But apart from that, you didn't hear about China. You really didn't."

Chang also said former President Donald Trump scared "the bejesus" out of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Xi Jinping, although he's an aggressor, he actually behaved for the four years of the Trump administration because he didn't know what the president of the United States was going to do with our power. Under [Joe] Biden, he knows exactly what the president would do," he said.

