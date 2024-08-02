WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gordon chang | china | tiktok

Gordon Chang to Newsmax: China Could Meddle in US Election

By    |   Friday, 02 August 2024 07:44 PM EDT

Author and commentator Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Friday that the United States should be concerned about the potential of China to interfere with the country's general election in November.

"Well, we certainly should be [concerned], because we know in 2020 that Beijing weighed very heavily in favor of Joe Biden over Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primaries. And in the general election they did a number of things to go hard against [then] President [Donald] Trump, and they were successful," Chang, author of "The Great US-China Tech War," said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

Chang also addressed what he called Beijing's use of TikTok to target young people. The Justice Department sued TikTok on Friday, accusing the company of violating children's online privacy law and running afoul of a settlement it had reached with another federal agency.

"You know, we know that in 2020, China used TikTok to foment violence on American streets. An intelligence unit of the People's Liberation Army based themselves in the now closed Houston consulate," Chang said.

"And there they used big data to identify Americans likely to participate in volent protest. And then they sent them tailor-made videos on how to riot. And we know from related reporting that those tailor-made videos were TikTok."

"So that's a violation. That's a violation of federal law trying to bring down the U.S. government. And by the way, that's also an act of war," he said.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 02 August 2024 07:44 PM
