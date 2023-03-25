×
Chang to Newsmax: Biden Won't Admit China, Russia Danger

By    |   Saturday, 25 March 2023 01:53 PM EDT

President Joe Biden and his administration don't want to acknowledge the growing danger of Russia and China joining forces or the fact that they and their proxies, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, and Algeria have formed a "new axis," Asia expert Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Saturday.

"Russia and China getting together really mean the division of the world," Chang said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "If you don't acknowledge reality, you can't deal with reality. And unfortunately, we have a president who just does not believe that it's in America's best interest to protect ourselves vigorously."

Biden, he added, is backing down on the "red line" that he established about China providing lethal assistance to Russia to use against Ukraine.

"We saw another example of that yesterday when Biden was talking to the Canadian Parliament and his comments afterward," said Chang. "Now he says, 'I don't think China is providing significant weapons.'"

The Chinese, he added, are seeing that the United States won't impose costs on China for aiding "war criminal" Russian President Vladimir Putin "in his campaign of atrocities, and genocide, and territorial aggression in Ukraine."

"So of course the Chinese are going to continue to do that, and that also means it solidifies the partnership between Russia and China," said Chang.

Meanwhile, China has been providing lethal assistance to Russia from the beginning of its war against Ukraine, as well as "financing this war with elevated commodity purchases," he said.

"China has opened up its financial system to sanctioned Russian institutions," said Chang. "China's diplomats have been put in service of the Kremlin. Chinese propaganda outlets are amplifying Russian disinformation."

But the Biden administration doesn't want to deal with China, so "we have this durable partnership between Moscow and Beijing, and Biden has opened the door to that," he said.

Iran is also an issue, considering its partnership with China, said Chang.

"Iran-backed groups attacked Americans," he said. "They killed a contractor, wounded five Americans. We've got to remember that this is China working through Iran. China and Iran have that partnership. China's been flooding the region with weapons through Iran. And so we've got to ask the question: Is China killing Americans through Iran?"

But the administration isn't saying that, he added, as "Biden is very pro-Iran. By being pro-Iran, we're supporting Chinese policy in the Middle East; and that Chinese policy in the Middle East is directed to removing the United States. This is just incomprehensible."

