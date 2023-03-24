Trump on Russia-China-Iran Axis of Evil: Biden 'Forced Them Together'

The hot mic moment between Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping — "big reset like there hasn't been in 100 years" — is an ominous sign for America and the world, former Donald Trump told Newsmax on Friday.

"I thought that was an incredible statement; it got very little press, because the news is fake," Trump told Friday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" in an exclusive phone interview.

"But it was a terrible, terrible statement when they were talking together on a hot mic."

Not only has President Joe Biden's weakness allowed Putin to invade Ukraine, but he has allowed China to fill a post-Afghanistan War vacuum in the Middle East, and force Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea "together" in an unholy "alliance," Trump told host Rob Schmitt.

"Russia, China, and Iran have now gotten together and formed an alliance," Trump said, adding "that would be impossible" if he were still president.

"Russia and China, by nature, it's very hard for them to get together. We have forced them together, because of really stupid energy policy."

China's Xi made the hot mic statement in Moscow this week, and has stepped in for the absent Biden administration in brokering a deal between Saudia Arabia and a nuclear-ambitious Iran, too, he said.

"Now you add Iran and now you can add Saudi Arabia, too, because Saudi Arabia worked out an alliance with Iran," Trump lamented. "China worked out this alliance, not the United States.

"So China's sort of taken over the Middle East and nobody really knew what was happening. This all happened on the Biden watch. It's unbelievable."

And, with the danger of a potential World War III on the brink, Trump warned the U.S. military stockpiles have been depleted and the troop readiness is shaky.

"The military, he's made it woke and made it weak," Trump added of Biden. "Afghanistan was the most embarrassing day or period in the history of our country."

Biden allowing the Taliban to retake Afghanistan immediately upon an unconditional and deadly withdrawal ultimately led Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Trump concluded.

"The war's a disaster, would have never happened if I was president," Trump told Schmitt. "If you look at the war with Russia going into Ukraine, that would never have happened, Rob, if I were president.

"If I was president that was unthinkable.

"Putin knew you cannot do that. And, by the way, President Xi knew you cannot go into Taiwan also. And it would have never happened. Now, it hasn't happened yet, but it certainly looks like it's going to."

