Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Biden Unaware We're in Cold War

President Joe Biden is warning China not to help Russia militarily even though it has been doing so from the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and he seems unaware we are in another Cold War, China expert Gordon Chang tells Newsmax.

At the beginning of the war, Ukrainian drone operators were using equipment supplied by China, Chang told Monday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "China knew the location of those operators and fed that information to Russia, which then took out the Ukrainian drone operators."

And, in just the past few weeks, China has been selling drones to the Wagner Group, the mercenary group affiliated with Russia, Chang added.

Those two are confirmed, he said, adding there are unconfirmed reports China is loading an Antonov cargo plane almost every day from Zhengzhou in central China, turning off its transponder when it takes off and flies to Russia.

"We need to ask what's going on there," Chang said. "The Biden administration keeps on issuing these hollow warnings to China about not doing something that the Biden administration should know China has already been doing for months."

Chang agreed a larger conflict is possible since it is already a proxy war between the West and anti-Western regimes.

"It is Ukraine with its Western allies, including the United States, and it's Russia with China, Iran and North Korea on the other side," he said.

"So the world is divided into two, and the Biden administration doesn't want to acknowledge that, and I can sort of understand why," Chang said. "But if you don't acknowledge an obvious problem, you can't deal with it.

"And that is, I think, the central foreign policy challenge right now. That is: We do have a new Cold War — whatever you want to call it — and you've got an axis on the other side with China and Russia."

