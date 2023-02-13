Gordon Chang to Newsmax: CCP Infiltrating US Through Southern Border

China expert Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Monday he would not be surprised if the Chinese Communist Party was taking advantage of the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border to get spies into the country.

Chang's appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show" came on the same day it was reported U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents apprehended 1,064 Chinese illegal immigrants at the southern border in January, an increase of 1,230% over the same period a year ago. Plus, China has long been shipping fentanyl precursors to Mexico, where drug cartels produce the synthetic opioid and smuggle the drug into the United States, leading to tens of thousands of deaths a year.

Chang, who authored "The Great U.S.-China Tech War," said many of the Chinese apprehended at the border were likely refugees, but he would not be surprised if some tried crossing for nefarious purposes.

"I believe that Beijing would certainly take this opportunity to smuggle Ministry of State security agents into the United States for the purpose of, among other things, sabotage," Chang said. "So, we do have to be extremely concerned about this.

"We know the Chinese have had a basically a full-border attack on the U.S. You know, you have people from Costa Rica, they come in through one way. [But] the Chinese are using all the avenues across the entire southern border, and that is a real attack on the United States."

Chang said apprehensions at the border and the recent shooting down of a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina, after it traveled across most of the country, could be part of a broader message China President Xi Jinping is trying to send to President Joe Biden.

"We know that China has been making threats to use its nuclear weapons to make sure that the United States doesn't support Taiwan or Japan or the Philippines," Chang said. "This is what Vladimir Putin did with regard to Ukraine and got Biden to back off.

"We could have basically an intimidation exercise on the part of the Chinese leader with regard to Biden. Therefore, this could very well be a prelude to a wider war. We could have wars on both ends of the Eurasian land mass. I think we would call that World War III."

