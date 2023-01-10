GOP Resolution Condemns Attacks Against Pro-life Centers

At least 100 Republican House members introduced a resolution Tuesday that condemns a wave of attacks against pro-life facilities and advocates after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that allowed abortion nationwide.

"The Supreme Court opinion re-establishing the authority of individual states to prohibit the killing of unborn children sent the Democrat Party and other radical pro-abortion activists off the deep end in 2022," House Republican Conference Vice Chair Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., said in a press release announcing the resolution backed by 100 members of the Republican conference Tuesday.

"Since there has been so little accountability for the leaked draft opinion and ensuing violence and intimidation against pro-lifers, we are introducing this resolution to make the position of Congress crystal clear: violence, property damage, threats, and intimidation tactics must be condemned, and these clear violations of federal and state laws must be prosecuted."

The proposed resolution came after a summer of violence against pro-life pregnancy centers, organizations, and faith communities that oppose abortion after the Supreme Court's ruling that sends the issue of abortion back to the individual states.

The Catholic Vote organization reported that there have been 78 attacks in the U.S. since a leak of the court's draft opinion in the case was made public on May 2.

The vandalism and property destruction includes setting the centers on fire, according to the organization.

"Our nation is at a crossroads. We have reached a point where political violence is becoming mainstream, largely but not solely because our leaders ignore it," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wrote in a June 17 column. "Just look at liberals' reaction — or lack thereof — to pro-abortion terrorism. Where are the sweeping condemnations from President Joe Biden?

"Only after the outcry from the pro-life community did the FBI announce an investigation into the attacks. However, Attorney General Merrick Garland has maintained his silence and has yet to launch a wider DOJ investigation. And we have not heard a thing from Democrats in Congress or their allies in the legacy media."

While the media focused on protests against pro-abortion centers and organizations, it has reported little about violence on the other side of the issue.

"America's pregnancy centers, pro-life organizations, and faith communities are under unprecedented attack in the Dobbs era," Marilyn Musgrave, SBA-Pro-Life America's vice president of government affairs said in Tuesday's press release. "Yet Democrat leaders remain silent on pro-abortion violence — or worse, ratchet up their rhetoric while pushing for abortion on demand until birth."