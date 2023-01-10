Rep. Mike Johnson to Newsmax: Punish Threats on Pro-life Groups

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La.. told Newsmax the Biden administration must address threats against pro-life groups and pregnancy centers.

Appearing Tuesday on "Prime News," the newly elected House Republican Conference vice chairman highlighted a resolution forwarded by more than 100 members of Congress denouncing the actions of some pro-choice vigilantes.

"We need to condemn these attacks that were ... committed against pro-life facilities and organizations and churches even in [the] wake of the Dobbs [v. Jackson Women's Health Organization] opinion leak and the subsequent decision," said Johnson.

The Louisiana Republican also stressed the Justice Department's duty to act against perpetrators of the attacks, saying that "we can not allow violence, vandalism, threats, and intimidation" against those seeking to protect the unborn.

"It's unconscionable," Johnson proclaimed. "The Congress needs to take a stand, and we're going to do that tomorrow."

Johnson's resolution comes in the wake of violence following the Supreme Court's overruling the Roe v. Wade precedent last year, turning the issue of abortion over to states.

Marilyn Musgrave, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America's vice president of government affairs, endorsed the move in a Tuesday press release, highlighting an "unprecedented attack in the Dobbs era" from the left.

"Democrat leaders remain silent on pro-abortion violence — or worse, ratchet up their rhetoric while pushing for abortion on demand until birth," said Musgrave, a former Republican congresswoman from Colorado.

"Nearly 3,000 pregnancy centers nationwide outnumber abortion facilities and provide millions of women and families each year with loving support and critical resources, throughout pregnancy and beyond," Musgrave added.

