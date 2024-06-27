WATCH TV LIVE

Biden Challenges Trump to Golf to Pivot on Age Questions

President Joe Biden spoke with a raspy voice, apparently due to an untimely cold, at Thursday night's debate
President Joe Biden spoke with a raspy voice, apparently due to an untimely cold, at Thursday night's debate. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Thursday, 27 June 2024 10:54 PM EDT

The age question for the two oldest presidential candidates in U.S. history devolved into talking about their golf handicaps and physical fitness instead of cognition.

"I took two tests, cognitive tests: I aced them both of them, as you know," Trump told CNN Presidential Debate co-moderator Jake Tapper in the debate simulcast on Newsmax on Thursday night.

"I took physical exams every year, and we knock on wood," Trump continued, "I'm in very good health.

"I just won two club championships, not even senior — regular club championships. To do that, you have to be quite smart, and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way. And I do it. He doesn't do it.

"He can't hit a ball 50 yards. The challenge will be to a golf match. He can't hit a ball 50 yards. I think I'm a very good shape. I feel that as in good shape as I was 25, 30 years ago, actually.

"I'm probably a little bit lighter, but I'm in as good of shape as I was years ago. I feel very good."

Biden then challenged Trump to a game of golf, as long as Trump vows to carry his clubs.

"Look, I'd be happy to have a driving contest with him," Biden responded. "I got my handicap — which when I was vice president — down to a 6.

"I told you before I'm happy to play golf, if you carry your own bag."

Trump then remarked on the ridiculousness of Biden challenging him to a game of golf during a presidential debate.

"Let's not act like children," Trump said, ending the exchange.

