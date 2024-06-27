Trump Pivots on Lawfare: 'This Man Is a Criminal; You're Lucky'

Instead of pressing incumbent President Joe Biden on his administration's record, the CNN Presidential Debate moderators decided to press Donald Trump on his legal issues, but Trump pivoted to talk about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden's own potential criminality.

Trump told Joe Biden he was a "criminal" but is "lucky" he is the sitting president.

"Well, I said my retribution is going to be success," Trump responded to CNN host Jake Tapper in the debate simulcast on Newsmax. "We're going to make this country successful again, because right now it's a failing nation. My retribution is going to be success, but when he talks about a convicted felon, his son as a convicted felon at a very high level.

"His son has been convicted — going to be convicted probably numerous other times — should have been convicted before, but his Justice Department let the statute of limitations lapse on the most important things.

"But he could be a convicted felon as soon as he gets out of office," Trump continued, turning to Biden. "You could be a convicted felon with all of the things that he's done. He's done horrible things: all of the death caused at the border; telling the Ukrainian people that we're going to want $1 billion unless you change your prosecutor, otherwise, you're not getting $1 billion.

"Have I ever said that? That's quid pro quo? That we're not going to do anything. We're not going to give you $1 billion unless you change the prosecutor having to do with the son.

"This man is a criminal. You're lucky. You're lucky. I did nothing wrong.

"We'd have a system that was rigged and disgusting. I did nothing."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com