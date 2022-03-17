Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: Get Ukraine the Weapons It Needs to Fight Russia

The people of Ukraine have exceeded the amount of time anyone, even the Biden administration, would have thought under the weeks of bombardment from Russia, and it's important to get as many weapons to the Ukrainians as possible to help with that fight, Rep. Glenn Grothman said Thursday on Newsmax.

"Hopefully we can bring Russia to the negotiating table and end this war," the Wisconsin Republican told Newsmax's "American Agenda." "It is such a horrible war, and so many young people are dying."

He added that there may be people in Ukraine still alive who remember the Holodomor, or the famine caused by the efforts of Joseph Stalin in 1932-1933 to stamp out Ukrainian nationalism, killing almost 4 million Ukrainians.

And now, Grothman said, it has not been emphasized enough that Ukraine has the second-lowest birth rate of any country of its size in the world.

"This is causing a much larger percentage of young people to die than I think in any other country," said Grothman.

Meanwhile, Grothman said it is "very frustrating" that the United States hasn't been handling the peace negotiations in the way other NATO members are, such as France and Turkey.

"You would figure the United States would be in the middle of this, given all the money that's being sent there and our obvious concern for everybody in Ukraine," said Grothman. "Eventually this will end and eventually an agreement will be signed, and I think the United States is in a position to facilitate that agreement."

Grothman also on Thursday commented on the ongoing negotiations over the Iran nuclear deal, saying it's "unusual" that the United States is using Russia to negotiate the terms for reentering the agreement.

"We know they're trying to work towards an agreement," said Grothman. "That agreement is going to be worse than even the much-criticized agreement that was reached under Barack Obama. It does show that for a while there, we did have a pretty close relationship with Russia."

But at the same time, it appears that the Biden administration is looking to do anything it can to get any agreement with Iran, including one that could allow it to get nuclear weapons.

"If Iran ever gets nuclear weapons, obviously, they would immediately be the most dangerous country on the planet," he said. "They may be right up there with North Korea and particularly because Iran is fomenting terrorism around that whole region."

