Breaking Down What Zelenskyy Wants and What Biden Will Give

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference in Kyiv on March 3, 2022. (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, 17 March 2022 06:40 AM

Invoking two of America’s darkest hours — Pearl Harbor and 9/11 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tried to rally additional support from Congressional lawmakers on Wednesday, calling for more military assistance as Russian troops continue their slow slog toward Kyiv.

Appearing via video from an undisclosed location in the Ukrainian capital, Zelenskyy renewed his request for a no-fly zone, additional defense systems, new sanctions against Russia — including the withdrawal of all U.S. businesses — and a block on Russian imports.

Thursday, 17 March 2022 06:40 AM
