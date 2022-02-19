Rep. Glenn Grothman to Newsmax: Invasion Could Worsen Already-High Inflation

The United States is already suffering from record inflation, and if Russia invades Ukraine, that could cause "a big problem" moving forward, Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., warned Saturday on Newsmax.

"I think President [Joe] Biden is doing a horrible job in so many ways, and you'll get the new border numbers and you wonder what the degree is what he cares about the country at all," Grothman told "The Count."

Even without the Ukraine situation, "inflation is going to get worse," Grothman added, but when the pressure on the nation's energy industry an invasion could bring, the national inflation rate will "go up even more. No doubt about it."

The congressman added he is concerned about some of Biden's nominees for the Federal Reserve, who he said will "continue this green-first policy" and, if they are approved, would result in energy prices continuing to climb.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., the ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, indicated this past week, Republicans could agree to pass four out of Biden's five nominees, but are not comfortable with former Fed board of governor's member Sarah Bloom Raskin, reports The Hill.

Meanwhile, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, has called to delay chamber votes on the nominees unless Republican lawmakers agree on considering all five picks, and press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House "absolutely" backs that strategy.

Biden has said he understands Americans' pain over inflation, but Grothman said he does not agree.

"If he understood, he wouldn't keep pushing for trillions of dollars in spending, and he wouldn't be nominating people to the Federal Reserve who don't, I think, get it," Grothman said.

He added, the M2 monetary supply is growing faster than it did in the 1970s.

"For people like me who remember the '70s, it's just one of the many ways the future of America has been put at risk by Joe Biden," Grothman concluded.

