RNC Chief McDaniel: Biden 'Lied' About Inflation

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says President Joe Biden lied about inflation.

"Inflation has soared by the highest amount in 40 YEARS," she tweeted Thursday.

"Biden lied - #Bidenflation is not "transitory."

Forbes last July reported that Biden came out behind the transitory inflation theory.

"The reality is you can’t flip the global economic light back on and not expect this to happen," he said at the time.

The Labor Department said Thursday that consumer prices soared 7.5% last month compared with 12 months earlier, according to The Associated Press. It’s the biggest spike since 1982.

The AP noted there are few signs inflation will dramatically slow anytime soon.